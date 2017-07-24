Friends drive from Las Vegas to Oklahoma City after Allegiant cancels flight home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It wasn't a planned nor welcomed extension to Molly Haley's long weekend in Las Vegas with three girlfriends. But, the group returned back home Monday afternoon by car after Allegiant Air cancelled their outbound flight from Las Vegas Sunday night.

"They wouldn’t give us any option except you can book on Thursday or that’s we can do for you right now. Nothing," said Haley, a school teacher from Edmond. "We needed to get back. We’ve all got kids here, we’ve got jobs, we’ve got things to do. We’ve got people waiting for us."

Haley said Allegiant cancelled the Sunday flight home after mechanical issues kept the plane from taking off. Haley and her friends were four of some 200 passengers without a plane ride home.

Unable to find flights back home, the group snagged a rental car and started the 16-plus hour trek to Oklahoma City.

"We were basically stranded, they said we’re not having another flight going to Oklahoma City until Thursday. We are not giving you food vouchers, we’re not giving you hotel vouchers. We’re not giving you transportation vouchers, we will not pay for anything."

Allegiant told passengers flights that weren't rebooked would be refunded and passengers would be sent a $300 check within seven to 10 business days. That being said, Haleys said the customer service from the airline was less than expected.

"We are very soured on Allegiant right now, yes," Haley said. "We thought a good deal was a good deal, and it wasn't."