“It’s ridiculous,” Oklahoma City Allegiant passengers stranded in Las Vegas

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say about 200 travelers heading to Oklahoma City were left stranded in Las Vegas after a sudden flight cancellation.

Allegiant Airlines canceled its flight from Las Vegas to Oklahoma City on Sunday, leaving 200 passengers trying to find out what to do next.

Airline officials told the travelers that there wouldn’t be another flight to the Sooner State until Thursday.

“It’s ridiculous. I feel like at the very least you should give us another flight. Even at 7 a.m., give me something. Thursday is not even an option,” Alana Buckner told KVVU. “We all have children and jobs that we need to get to Monday morning and no way to get back home.”

The airline told passengers that they would send them a check for $300 in the next seven to 10 business days.

However, many said they couldn’t wait until Thursday to fly home.

“No money to eat, no flights, all of the cars are gone, no rental cars, we have no hotel room,” Buckner said.

A spokesperson for Allegiant told KVVU that mechanical issues were to blame for the last-minute cancellation.