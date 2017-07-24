× Medical examiner: Fallen Logan County deputy shot four times while serving eviction notice

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – The autopsy of a fallen Logan County deputy reveals that he was shot multiples times while attempting to serve an eviction notice.

In April, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade was serving an eviction notice at a home along Mulhall Rd., near I-35.

While serving the eviction notice, officials with the sheriff’s office said Wade was shot multiple times in the body and face by 45-year-old Nathan LeForce.

Several hours later, Wade passed away from his injuries.

On Monday, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office released its findings after completing an autopsy on Wade’s body.

The medical examiner’s report states that Wade was shot four times while serving the eviction notice.

Officials say he was shot in the left arm, the left armpit region and the left upper back.

However, the wound that did the most damage was to Wade’s right upper lip. The examiner’s report says a bullet hit Wade in the mouth before entering his neck and lacerating his trachea. It continued to perforate the heart with bullet fragments that extended through his diaphragm, stomach and small intestine.

His manner of death was listed as homicide.

LeForce was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle and first-degree armed robbery.

LeForce’s preliminary hearing in the case is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 7.