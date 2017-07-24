Oklahoma appeals court agrees to rehear case against man convicted of murdering woman, two children

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has agreed to rehear the appeal of an Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of the brutal murders of a mother and her two young children.

In 2012, Shaun Bosse was convicted of murdering his girlfriend, 25-year-old Katrina Griffin, and her two young children, 8-year-old Christian Griffin and 6-year-old Chasity Hammer.

Authorities discovered the bodies of the family in a burned out mobile home near Dibble in 2010.

After being convicted of their murders, Shaun Bosse was sentenced to death, 35 years for arson and was fined $25,000. On Monday, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals granted the rehearing to consider certain appeallate issues they say may have affected Bosse’s trial. In the past, the appeals court has upheld Bosse’s convictions and sentence.