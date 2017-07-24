× Oklahoma City woman arrested after allegedly assaulting, attempting to bite officer

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman is facing several charges after she allegedly assaulted a police officer last weekend.

On July 22, officers responded to a call for backup after an Oklahoma City police officer was dealing with an uncooperative suspect.

According to the arrest affidavit, an officer arrived and found another officer struggling with 25-year-old Jessica Yeahquo.

After reaching the vehicle, the officer states that he saw Yeahquo kick the other officer in the face, which caused his nose to bleed.

At one point, the report states that Yeahquo attempted to bite and spit on one of the officers.

Yeahquo was arrested on complaints of assault and battery on a police officer and two counts of placing bodily fluids on a government employee.