Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly selling drugs from tattoo business

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a tattoo shop owner was taken into custody after he allegedly sold drugs out of his business.

Officials with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office say they began looking into 43-year-old Billy Jack Charnik after receiving a tip about him selling methamphetamine from his tattoo business “Cheyenne Ink.”

During the investigation, deputies also learned that Charnik was allegedly selling drugs from a nearby motel.

“After we learned he was also selling drugs from a nearby hotel, we wanted to gather more information before executing the search warrant, which may have caused Charnik to clam up,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

When investigators confronted him at the tattoo business, they say they found a loaded 40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and two baggies containing methamphetamine on Charnik’s person.

Once inside the studio, officials say they discovered more bags containing a white crystal substance that tested positive for meth.

Charnik was arrested on complaints of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, use of a telecommunications device to commit a felony, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of meth and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.