One person killed in fiery crash on I-40 near Calumet

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – One person was killed in a crash with a semi-truck overnight.

Officials are still investigating, but initial reports indicate a pickup truck was traveling in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Calumet around 12:30 a.m. when the truck crossed the median for an unknown reason and crashed into a semi-truck.

The pickup truck then caught fire, officials said.

Authorities say one person in the truck was killed. It is unclear at this time if there were other passengers inside the truck.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

Traffic in the area is backed up while crews work to clear the scene.

Traffic in the eastbound and westbound lanes is narrowed down to one lane in each direction.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

