Paramedics: 4 people treated for heat-related illnesses during drum corp practice

OKLAHOMA CITY – Paramedics rushed to a local high school football field after several members of a drum corp suffered heat-related illnesses.
On Monday afternoon, EMSA paramedics were called to Putnam City West High School after several people in a drum corp became overheated.
First responders say four people were treated at the scene for heat-related illnesses.
Officials say the Seattle Cascades were practicing on the field ahead of a competition in Mustang on Tuesday.
EMSA urges citizens to stay safe in the heat by drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks in the shade or indoors,
- Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to summer heat
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors. Be sure to take plenty of shade breaks
- Do not drink alcohol or caffeine
- Find a cooling station or public space during the day if you don’t have access to air conditioning
- Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors
- Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors; including walking, running daily errands, yard work, sports or physical activity.
35.467560 -97.516428