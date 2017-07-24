Paramedics: 4 people treated for heat-related illnesses during drum corp practice

OKLAHOMA CITY – Paramedics rushed to a local high school football field after several members of a drum corp suffered heat-related illnesses.

On Monday afternoon, EMSA paramedics were called to Putnam City West High School after several people in a drum corp became overheated.

First responders say four people were treated at the scene for heat-related illnesses.

Officials say the Seattle Cascades were practicing on the field ahead of a competition in Mustang on Tuesday.

EMSA urges citizens to stay safe in the heat by drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks in the shade or indoors, Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to summer heat

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors. Be sure to take plenty of shade breaks

Do not drink alcohol or caffeine

Find a cooling station or public space during the day if you don’t have access to air conditioning

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors; including walking, running daily errands, yard work, sports or physical activity.