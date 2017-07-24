× Senior living center employee arrested for forged prescription

OKLAHOMA CITY — An employee at an Oklahoma senior living center was arrested after allegedly trying to obtain prescription drugs with a fake prescription, police say.

Casey Branscum, 29, was arrested after officers responded to the Walgreens store on May Avenue. We’re told Branscum, an employee with Grace Living Centers, was trying to fill a forged prescription for 120 tablets of Percocet.

According the police report obtained by NewsChannel 4, the prescription was not the right color.

MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, says the clerk at the Walgreens drive-thru also tried to contact the doctor listed on the prescription.

“Saw the phone number on there for the doctor, tried to call the doctor, that was a number that was not working so obviously, he put a fake number down,” explains Knight.

A spokeswoman for Grace Living Centers confirms Branscum was employed but was not working at the senior living center on N.W. 10th St. in Oklahoma City at the time of the arrest. We’re told Branscum notified his supervisor that he had been “arrested for actions that occurred outside of the facility.”

“The arrest dealt with a personal, substance abuse issue and did not involve conduct or medications at the facility. The employee was immediately suspended pending the outcome of his case and an internal audit was undertaken to confirm that no issues were present pertaining to medications at the facility. The facility remains committed to serving our elders and providing quality care,” the senior living center said in a statement.

According to MSgt. Knight, Branscum faces a charge of Obtaining Controlled Dangerous Substance by Forged Prescription. It is considered a felony crime.