State authorities seeking witnesses to officer-involved shooting in eastern Oklahoma

BRISTOW, Okla. – State authorities are seeking witnesses following an officer-involved shooting in eastern Oklahoma.

Late Sunday afternoon, officials say Shawn Dale Sexton, 25, fired a shot at an officer near Bristow after allegedly fleeing a drive-by shooting he had just committed.

Authorities say Sexton spotted the Bristow police officer on Highway 48 and shot at the officer, hitting his car.

The officer then started chasing the suspect.

At some point during the pursuit, Sexton allegedly shot at another driver, who was injured by flying debris. That man was treated and released from a local hospital.

The officer then shot at Sexton, hitting him in the chest, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Sexton ended up wrecking his Jeep into a bridge.

Officials say Sexton was wearing a bullet-proof vest and only suffered minor injuries.

He was arrested for numerous felony crimes.

OSBI special agents are investigating the shooting.

State officials are asking anyone who noticed anything related to the shootings to call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or the Bristow Police Department at (918)367-2252.