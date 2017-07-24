Stepmom’s vows to 4-year-old future son make him cry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIPLEY, N.Y. - Many people cry at weddings, including this 4-year-old boy who will melt your heart.

Gage Newville became overwhelmed, as his new stepmother, Senior Airman Emily Leehan, read the vows she wrote especially for him.

This happened Saturday at Leehan's wedding to US Marine Sergeant Joshua Newville in Ripley, New York.

Leehan went on to say she may not have given Gage life but life surely gave her the gift of him.

The newlyweds are on active duty, so they will have to wait a bit for their honeymoon.