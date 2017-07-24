× Strangers’ kindness helps Oklahoma man in need

EDMOND, Okla. — A man is recovering after having a heat stroke outside of a gas station, and it is the kindness of several people passing by that may have saved his life.

Don and his dog, Rex, are homeless, and are often seen sitting at several Edmond intersections.

Last week, Don suffered a heat stroke.

Fortunately, several people at a nearby OnCue stopped to help him and he was rushed to the hospital.

Witnesses said after that, they were trying to find a home for Rex for a few days. That’s when they say the manager asked them to leave the property.

People took to social media outraged.

OnCue released a statement ensuring they were looking into the incident.

“In regards to the incident at I-35 and Waterloo, we take these comments very seriously and are fully investigating the situation. We are trying to address this and ask that anyone with more information call us directly at 405-564-7050. We are concerned about the health and safety of Don and Rex, and are sending our thoughts and prayers their way. We take our customer feedback seriously and we are investigating the allegations made. We pride ourselves on offering great customer service and we will follow up to ensure this is dealt with properly,” the statement read.

Fortunately, they found someone to take Rex in while Don recovered in the hospital.

Don told NewsChannel 4 he has no ill will toward anyone at the OnCue.