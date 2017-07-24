× Suspect dies from injuries sustained during 2010 attempted attack

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a man who was paralyzed after attempting to attack a man in 2010 has died from his injuries.

On Dec. 16, 2010, Oklahoma City police were called to a double shooting in the 7300 block of N.W. 10th St.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Cody James Lindley and Johnathan Ryan Lindley suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators learned that the pair entered an apartment and attempted to attack a man inside one of the units. During the attack, the resident shot both of the men.

Officials say Cody Lindley survived the shooting, and Johnathan Lindley was left paralyzed. Last week, he passed away from his injuries.

The resident was not arrested for the shooting since the Oklahoma County district attorney ruled that it was a case of self-defense.