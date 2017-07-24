Tramonda Moore’s Career Circles Back To Sooners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Working out all alone, these steps weren’t a part of the plan for Tramonda Moore originally.

Moore was a one time force for John Marshall High School, an Army All-American and OSU Cowboy.

Now, two years later, after committing to OU he’s trying to push past a pit stop at Independence Community College.

“It was something, you know, I had to adjust to,” Moore said. “A lot of kids are supposed to go to division one ball to junior college. I just really had to realize I’m here. I just have to make the best of it."

Part of the plan for Moore at junior college was to take charge of his grades.

An easy option at Independence.

“There’s really nothing to do down there but focus on academics and football,” Moore said. “That was the main thing coming in, academics were first. That’s what they preach up there at the junior college I’m at. That’s the main reason I picked that school. We have two study halls a day, tutors that will call and text you every day, so it’s hard not to walk out of there with a three-point or above."

Once at OU he’ll be back on the same sidelines as his high school teammate Justin Broiles.

“Since Justin committed it’s something we’ve always talked about,” Moore said. “I’ve been up there, in Norman, basically the whole summer with him. It’s going to be exciting. I can’t wait."

The 6’6” 300-plus pounder could have optioned out of playing this season, but chose to put forth the energy they put in him.

“Four months, got it counting down,” Moore said. “As my family and coaches we decided to go ahead and let me play this year. Stay in shape. Stay with the team. The coaches up there did a lot for me, so why not go out with a bang, and get that natty there and try to chase it at OU."

With a chance to look over it all Moore’s happy with where he is.

“It was exciting to experience stuff like that,” Moore said. “Stuff that a lot of kids don’t go through. Being an All-American, and being so highly ranked I really got to experience the recruiting process. To finally have it finished up is even more exciting."

Before becoming an OU offensive lineman Moore’s journey began at John Marshall High School.

While he says his support system never wavered during his detour to junior college, and even now before signing with the Sooners he had to learn some lessons about life, himself and hard work.

“Nothing is given,” Moore said. “You have to grind for it. Nothing’s going to be given to you. You have to go, with younger kids, to camps. You have to expose yourself. That’s one thing I want to put out there. Nothing’s going to be given to you. The coaches can’t do it for you. You have to do it yourself. It’s all about what you want to do.”