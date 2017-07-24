Two arrested in connection to death of man whose vehicle was reportedly stolen after he was murdered

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people have been arrested for the murder of a 54-year-old Oklahoma City man.

On July 14, 54-year-old William Poe was found dead inside of a home in the 12500 block of S.W. 14th.

Police say Poe’s injuries are consistent with homicide.

When authorities were unable to locate Poe’s vehicle after his death, police asked Oklahomans to be on the lookout for a 2008 white Ford Expedition EL with an Oklahoma Skydiving Center decal on it.

One week after asking for help, police arrested two people in connection to Poe’s death.

Geremy King and Jennifer Smith, both 25, were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday.

At this time, it is unclear how they knew they victim.