Two drown at Oklahoma lake after man attempts to rescue 12-year-old boy

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – Two people drowned at an Oklahoma lake over the weekend after a man attempted to rescue a 12-year-old boy.

Around 6:39 p.m. Saturday, 60-year-old Kam Silvilai, of Oklahoma City, and a 12-year-old boy were swimming at Fort Cobb Lake at Avery’s Landing in Caddo County when tragedy struck.

Officials say the 12-year-old boy was in 3 to 4 feet of water when he slipped off a drop off into 7 feet of water and submerged underwater.

Silvilai swam out to rescue the boy, but neither of them resurfaced.

Crews found their bodies hours later by using a side scan sonar and a drag tool device.

The 12-year-old child has not been identified.