After some morning sunshine, we will again see some isolated storms this afternoon.

Highs will still be steamy, ranging from 95 to nearly 100 in central Oklahoma.

Some of the storms could be severe with winds to 60 mph.

We dry out and heat up midweek with more highs around 100, but another cool-down is on the way for Friday into next weekend.

Along with highs in the 90s, a few storms are again possible Thursday night to early Saturday.