U.S. Senate votes to move forward with repealing Obamacare

WASHINGTON–The U.S. Senate voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.

The vote was 51-50 on Tuesday, a victory for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump.

.@SenJohnMcCain-Thank you for coming to D.C. for such a vital vote. Congrats to all Rep. We can now deliver grt healthcare to all Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Last week, McConnell was forced to postpone the vote, lacking the support of conservatives and moderates.

Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.

Proud to break Senate tie to open debate to rescue Americans from failed Obamacare. Thanks to @POTUS, this is beginning of end of Obamacare. pic.twitter.com/3UFodiZtoV — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 25, 2017

In a dramatic turn, Sen. John McCain returned from Arizona where he is battling brain cancer to cast a crucial vote on proceeding on health care.

The vote sets up days of debate and votes on repealing and replacing Barack Obama’s health care law.

Just voted for today’s #motiontoproceed so the Senate can begin a bipartisan, open debate & amendment process on healthcare reform. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) July 25, 2017

.@SenateGOP and @mike_pence just voted to advance #Trumpcare, ripping health care from at least 23 million Americans. That's shameful. — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) July 25, 2017

President Trump called the Senate passage of the motion to proceed on health care “a big step” at the start of a Rose Garden joint news conference, “I’m very happy to announce that with zero of the Democrats’ votes, the motion to proceed on healthcare has moved past and now we move forward toward truly great health care for the American people. We look forward to that. This was a big step.” He added, “I want to thank Sen. John McCain. A very brave man. He made a

tough trip to get here.”

In a written statement released at the same time, the President said, “I applaud the Senate for taking a giant step to end the Obamacare nightmare. As this vote shows, inaction is not an option, and now the legislative process can move forward as intended to produce a bill that lowers costs and increases options for all Americans. The Senate must now pass a bill and get it to my desk so we can finally end the Obamacare disaster once and for all.”

Whatever the Senate approves still requires a vote in the House.

Here is a breakdown of how each senator voted:

Republicans who supported: 50

Lamar Alexander, Tennessee

John Barrasso, Wyoming

Roy Blunt, Missouri

John Boozman, Arkansas

Richard Burr, North Carolina

Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia

Bill Cassidy, Louisiana

Thad Cochran, Mississippi

Bob Corker, Tennessee

John Cornyn, Texas

Tom Cotton, Arkansas

Mike Crapo, Idaho

Ted Cruz, Texas

Steve Daines, Montana

Mike Enzi, Wyoming

Joni Ernst, Iowa

Deb Fischer, Nebraska

Jeff Flake, Arizona

Cory Gardner, Colorado

Lindsay Graham, South Carolina

Chuck Grassley, Iowa

Orrin Hatch, Utah

Dean Heller, Nevada

John Hoeven, North Dakota

Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma

Johnny Isakson, Georgia

Ron Johnson, Wisconsin

John Kennedy, Louisiana

James Lankford, Oklahoma

Mike Lee, Utah

John McCain, Arizona

Mitch McConnell, Kentucky

Jerry Moran, Kansas

Rand Paul, Kentucky

David Perdue, Georgia

Rob Portman, Ohio

Jim Risch, Idaho

Pat Roberts, Kansas

Mike Rounds, South Dakota

Marco Rubio, Florida

Ben Sasse, Nebraska

Tim Scott, South Carolina

Richard Shelby, Alabama

Luther Strange, Alabama

Dan Sullivan, Alaska

John Thune, South Dakota

Thom Tillis, North Carolina

Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania

Roger Wicker, Mississippi

Todd Young, Indiana

Republicans who opposed: 2

Susan Collins, Maine

Lisa Murkowski, Alaska

Tie-breaking vote: 1

Vice President Mike Pence

Democrats who supported: 0

Democrats who opposed: 48

Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin

Michael Bennet, Colorado

Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut

Cory Booker, New Jersey

Sherrod Brown, Ohio

Maria Cantwell, Washington

Ben Cardin, Maryland

Tom Carper, Delaware

Bob Casey, Jr. Pennsylvania

Christopher Coons, Delaware

Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada

Joe Donnelly, Indiana

Tammy Duckworth, Illinois

Richard Durbin, Illinois

Dianne Feinstein, California

Al Franken, Minnesota

Kirsten Gillibrand, New York

Kamala Harris, California

Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire

Martin Heinrich, New Mexico

Heidi Heitkamp, North Dakota

Mazie Hirono, Hawaii

Tim Kaine, Virginia

Angus King, Maine (Independent)

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

Patrick Leahy, Vermont

Joe Manchin, West Virginia

Ed Markey, Massachusetts

Claire McCaskill, Missouri

Robert Menendez, New Jersey

Jeff Merkley, Oregon

Chris Murphy, Connecticut

Patty Murray, Washington

Bill Nelson, Florida

Gary Peters, Michigan

Jack Reed, Rhode Island

Bernie Sanders, Vermont (Independent)

Brian Schatz, Hawaii

Chuck Schumer, New York

Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire

Debbie Stabenow, Michigan

Jon Tester, Montana

Tom Udall, New Mexico

Chris Van Hollen, Maryland

Mark Warner, Virginia

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts

Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island

Ron Wyden, Oregon