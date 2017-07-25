× Vehicle found buried, wrapped in plastic in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A buried vehicle wrapped in plastic is under investigation by authorities in Shawnee.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff said the 2003 Chevy Trailblazer was discovered slightly uncovered on the 19000 block of Bethel Road.

The vehicle was reported stolen in 2003. The sheriff said it may have belonged to a previous owner of the property it was buried on.

He said there may be possible charges related to insurance fraud.