Dentist indicted after 4-year-old girl suffers brain damage during procedure

HOUSTON, Texas – A Texas dentist was indicted after a 4-year-old girl suffered brain damage during a procedure last year.

Nevaeh Hall was an energetic 4-year-old girl before she went to the dentist in 2016.

During an appointment to have a tooth pulled, she was sedated.

Authorities say during the procedure, Nevaeh suffered a seizure and dentist Bethaniel Jefferson did not seek help.

The family’s attorney says Nevaeh suffered permanent brain damage from a lack of oxygen during the procedure.

“At this point, there’s nothing else that can be done to get that same 4-year-old back. It hurts to see her like that,” Courissa Clark, Nevaeh’s mother, said in 2016.

On Tuesday, KTRK reports that Jefferson was indicted on a charge of intentionally and knowingly by omission causing a serious injury to a child.