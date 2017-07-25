Donations pour in after Oklahoma teacher turns to panhandling for school supplies

TULSA, Okla. – After one Oklahoma teacher decided to go to great lengths to purchase school supplies, donations began pouring in for the district.

Teresa Danks is a third grade teacher for Tulsa Public Schools.

As a result of budget cuts over the past few years, Danks that she now spends between $2,000 to $3,000 of her own money to purchase supplies for her students.

“It all adds up week after week, and month after month,” she said. “So it’s a huge need.”

Danks turned to panhandling to raise money to purchase school supplies for her classroom.

She stood on a street corner near 193rd East Ave. and I-44 with a sign that read, “Teacher needs school supplies! Anything helps. Thank you.”

After her story spread across the country, thousands of dollars worth of donations poured in.

In fact, an aspiring teacher from Ohio made a stop in Tulsa to find Danks and donate $100 to the cause.