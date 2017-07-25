FBI asking for help identifying suspect accused of robbing bank in Ardmore

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Ardmore.

Around 3:38 p.m. on Monday, July 24th, a man walked into the IBC Bank in Ardmore and handed the teller a note.

Authorities say the note demanded the teller hand over money.

Although the note implied the suspect was armed, no gun was seen.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left the bank.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect who is described as a white male, around 35 to 45 years old, approximately 6’0″, average build, with long blonde hair and a light brown beard.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for robbing a member bank.

Anyone with information on the bank robbery should call the Oklahoma City FBI at (405)290-7770.