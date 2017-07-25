FMMA making waves in healthcare world

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Free Market Medical Association is making waves in the healthcare world by working to promote transparency in all aspects of healthcare.

Founders of FMMA, Dr. Keith Smith and Jay Kempton, stopped by Rise and Shine to talk about FMMA and their upcoming conference.

The 2017 Annual Conference Be a Beacon will include break-out sessions, speakers, and information that is specifically geared towards helping anyone, whether you are a buyer, a seller, or a vendor.

This two-day conference is a chance to learn, network, and have fun with all of the FMMA members from across the US.

The Keynote Speaker is renowned economist Yuri N. Maltsev.

Special extra seminars will include a Direct Primary Care workshop led by DPC veterans, Dr. Lee Gross, Dr. Kimberly Corba, and Dr. Robert Nelson; and a Local Chapter Best Practices session led by your FMMA team.

The conference will be held August 17 - August 19 from 5 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Skirvin Hilton.

