Garfield County sheriff indicted on manslaughter charge following death of inmate

ENID, Okla. – Court documents reveal that an Oklahoma sheriff has been indicted following the 2016 death of an inmate.

On Tuesday afternoon, a multi-county grand jury indicted six people on a complaint of second-degree manslaughter related to the death of Anthony DeWayne Huff, Jr.

Huff was arrested in June of 2016 on a public intoxication charge. Just four days later, he was found unresponsive in a restraint chair.

Court documents allege that Huff was left in a restraint chair for hours, was not given medication and was not given sufficient food or water prior to his death.

An autopsy listed his manner of death as natural, while listing the probable cause of death as “chronic alcoholism” and a compulsive condition from a prior diseas.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles and five others on complaints of second-degree manslaughter in connection to Huff’s death.

The indictments allege that Sheriff Jerry Niles, Jennifer Niles, Vanissa Gay, John Markus, Lela Goatley and Shawn Galusha were responsible for the mistreatment of Huff, directly resulting in his death.

The case will now go before District 26 District Attorney Chris Boring.

“I appreciate the attorney general’s office and the multicounty grand jury for the support in this case,” Boring said. “My office will continue deliberation on this matter and look forward to bringing this case in front of a jury.”