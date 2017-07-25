Heat Advisory in effect for central, eastern Oklahoma

*** A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL AND EASTERN OKLAHOMA THROUGH TOMORROW EVENING. ***

The dangerous heat and humidity continue as a heat dome strengthens overhead.

Highs today will reach the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Combined with high humidity, it will feel as hot as 108 degrees!

Tomorrow will be even hotter with widespread 100s and a heat index to 110 degrees!

Thankfully, the heat dome starts to move west on Thursday, allowing for a cool front to sweep across the state.

This will spark storms Thursday morning in northwestern Oklahoma.

Scattered storms will develop in northern Oklahoma Thursday afternoon and move into central Oklahoma with the front in the evening.

A few storms could be severe with damaging winds as the main threat.

Behind the front, we will be treated to a 10 degree cool-down and northeasterly winds.

This weekend will be slightly below normal with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

The heat dome will move to the west coast next week and we will start out the month of August with below normal temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s!

Stay tuned for the latest!