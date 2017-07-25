× Injured hiker rescued at Mount Scott

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. – It’s a popular destination for hikers across the state, but rescue crews were called to Mount Scott on Monday night following an accident at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

Officials told KSWO that four women arrived at the refuge on Monday evening to climb Mount Scott through the terrain instead of using the paved road.

However, a 55-year-old woman fell while hiking and was unable to climb down on her own.

Her friends ran to get help, but it was already dark by the time they reached her.

Comanche County Emergency Management told KSWO that Medicine Park firefighters stayed with the woman overnight and helped her hike down on Tuesday morning.