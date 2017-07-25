× Injured OHP Trooper dies after being hit during a chase

Moore, Okla. — Lieutenant Heath Meyer has died more than a week after he was injured while responding to a high speed chase that ended in Moore.

Meyer was hit by a fellow trooper while putting out stop sticks on July 15th. The accident left him critically injured.

Meyer graduated from the OHP Academy in 2005. He also served as a pastor in Cleveland County.

His coworkers described him as a godly man.

Dangelo Burgess was arrested shortly after the chase and faces multiple charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.