“Just no fighting,” Young boy’s heartbreaking requirement for family seeking to adopt him

OKLAHOMA CITY - Life is an 11-year-old boy who has spent the last seven years in DHS custody.

His world is a revolving door of homes and instability, but he's hoping his stars will change soon so he can have a family.

Life is friendly, curious and not afraid to say what he thinks.

When he grows up, he said he wants to work for the National Weather Service but said he doesn't want to encounter any tornadoes.

"I'm not chasing. No, I'm going to be in the National Weather Service," Life said.

It's the perfect combination of his favorite subjects in school, science and math.

Life was only 4 years old when he was removed from his home.

Since then, he has been dreaming about being adopted so he can "be in a happy family."

"Just no fighting. Just have a nice day. You know what I mean?" he said.

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call 405-767-2955.

'A Place to Call Home' is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.