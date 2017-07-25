× KFOR and OKCTalk.com enter into partnership

OKLAHOMA CITY–Two of Oklahoma City’s most prominent sources for news and multi-platform content have joined forces.

KFOR-TV has a long history of award winning story-telling and community involvement. For more than 65 years, the economy has been a key driver in KFOR’s reporting, whether that involves stories that directly affect Oklahomans’ personal finances or the economic wins and losses in the state’s capital city.

OKCTalk.com brings an impressive record of breaking hundreds of stories over the last five years, including the recent news of Braum’s and Classen Circle, the investigative series that exposed fraud and corruption at TEEMCO, and scores of new-to-market retailers and businesses such as WinCo, H&M, the Container Store, West Elm, Amazon, Trader Joe’s and many others.

Through the arrangement, the two news organizations will coordinate on major stories and KFOR will share much of OKCTalk’s work through on-air broadcasts, their website, and social media.

As original reporting is waning nationwide due to reduced newsroom staffs, KFOR and OKCTalk believe this partnership will provide synergies that will help provide more important and in-depth news to the Central Oklahoma market and beyond.

Pete Brzycki, owner and publisher of OKCTalk commented, “I’m very proud of the original reporting we have done on our site and am grateful to KFOR for the opportunity to share it with a wider audience and to have access to their ample resources. This is truly a partnership that will not only benefit both of our companies but all of Oklahoma City as well.”

Natalie Hughes, News Director for KFOR, said, “We’re thrilled to build a successful partnership with OKCTalk. Their ability to break big stories has been impressive. I’m convinced that combining our newsrooms will lead to an expansion of compelling storytelling that will benefit both KFOR and OKCTalk’s multi-platform audiences.”