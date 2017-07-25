Metro officials prepare for controversial music festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Lost Lakes Amphitheater in northeast Oklahoma City will host what's called the 18th Gathering of the Juggalos this weekend.

The music festival includes bands like the Insane Clown Posse, a group known for its hardcore hip-hop lyrics.

Organizers expect nearly 8,000 people to attend.

“I have met people from Alaska, well, this one from Connecticut,” said Kenneth Bailey, event staff.

Bailey said he's never heard of any problems but the music festival does have a reputation for violence including stabbings and assaults, even drug overdoses.

However, Bailey claims that's not the case anymore.

“These are some good people, they really are,” he said.

But for others, the Juggalos, as they're called, are known to be trouble.

“Matter of fact, they are listed on the federal list as gang,” said Councilman John Pettis.

The FBI lists Juggalos as "a loosely-organized hybrid gang'" that is recognized in only four states. Oklahoma is not listed.

It goes on to say many Juggalos subsets exhibit gang-like behavior and engage in criminal activity and violence.

“So, we are watching this concert very closely,” Pettis said.

And so is law enforcement. Midwest City police, the Oklahoma County sheriff's office and the Oklahoma City police department all say they're ready to handle any problems that may arise.

“Obviously, we're going to take appropriate measures because the safety of the public is what we're there for,” said OKCPD Master Sgt. Gary Knight.

The festival is going on until Saturday.

Law enforcement says if there are any problems to call 911.