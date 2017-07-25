× Midwest City Academy Sports hosts back-to-school shopping spree for local children

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – As students are preparing to head back to school, some Midwest City children got some help from Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Academy was host to 30 local children with the Midwest City YMCA for a back-to-school shopping spree on Tuesday morning.

The kids were each given a donated $100 gift card to shop for anything they needed to kick off the new school year.

This is the eighth year for the program that has grown to include over 100 similar events, benefiting over 3,000 kids throughout the Southeast and Midwest United States.