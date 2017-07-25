× Oklahoma cashier’s act of kindness surprises woman, children

NEWCASTLE, Okla. — A Walmart cashier left a customer in tears after an act of kindness.

20-year-old Nick Tate told NewsChannel 4 it happened on a busy Friday night.

He said there was a long line at his register and a woman came up with two small children and a baby.

She was having trouble with WIC and was unable to pay for $60 worth of baby formula.

Without hesitation, Tate paid for all $60 worth.

The woman took to Facebook thanking the young man for this act of kindness.