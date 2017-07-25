Oklahoma City burglary suspect taken to hospital following arrest may have caused death of other patient

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City burglary suspect who was taken to the hospital after he was arrested may have caused the death of another patient.

On April 9th, Jimmy McCoy was allegedly involved in a burglary at the Dungee Apartments in northeast Oklahoma City.

McCoy was arrested shortly after the alleged burglary.

However, police said while McCoy was being arrested, he suffered an apparent seizure.

He was then rushed to Baptist Hospital to be treated.

While in custody at Baptist Hospital, police said McCoy indicated that he needed to use the restroom.

The officer guarding him removed the handcuffs from McCoy, freeing him to use the bathroom.

Shortly thereafter, McCoy reportedly ran from the room in what police are calling an attempt to escape custody.

McCoy ran down a hallway and entered the room of another patient, Reginald Morrisey.

Police said McCoy jumped on top of Morrisey and stood on him in an attempt to climb through the ceiling to make his escape.

Officers then used force, which included bursts of pepper spray, to take McCoy into custody.

Five days after the altercation, the hospital patient, Morrisey, passed away.

The Medical Examiner has since ruled the case a homicide.

The case will be presented to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

McCoy remains in jail for a long list of charges including, assault, attempted burglary, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempt escape from custody, larceny of an automobile, malicious injury and destruction of property and threatening to perform an act of violence.