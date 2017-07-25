See what’s leaving and coming to Netflix in August 2017

Arriving to Netflix in August 2017:
Aug. 1
- “A Cinderella Story”
- “Bad Santa”
- “Cloud Atlas”
- “Crematorium” (Season 1)
- “Everyone’s Hero”
- “Funny Games” (US)
- “Innerspace”
- “Jackie Brown”
- “Lord of War”
- “Maz Jobrani: Immigrant” (Netflix Original)
- “Nola Circus”
- “Opening Night”
- “Practical Magic”
- “Sleepy Hollow”
- “Small Soldiers”
- “Surviving Escobar ― Alias JJ” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “The Addams Family”
- “The Astronaut’s Wife”
- “The Bomb”
- “The Hollywood Masters” (Season 1)
- “The Last Mimzy”
- “The Matrix”
- “The Matrix Reloaded”
- “The Matrix Revolutions”
- “The Number 23”
- “The Royal House of Windsor” (Season 1)
- “The Truth About Alcohol”
- “The Wedding Party”
- “Tie the Knot”
- “Who Gets the Dog?”
- “Wild Wild West”
Aug. 2
- “Jab We Met”
- “The Founder”
Aug. 3
- “Sing”
- “The Invisible Guardian”
Aug. 4
- “Icarus” (Netflix Original)
- “Voltron: Legendary Defender” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- ″Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
Aug. 5
- “Holes”
Aug. 8
- “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” (Season 7, Episodes 1-13)
Aug. 9
- “Black Site Delta”
Aug. 10
- “Diary of an Exorcist ― Zero”
Aug. 11
- “Atypical” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Naked” (Netflix Original)
- “True and the Rainbow Kingdom” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “White Gold” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 13
- “Arthur and the Invisibles”
- “Hot Property”
- “Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo”
Aug. 14
- “The Outcasts”
- “Urban Hymn”
Aug. 15
- “Barbeque”
- “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo” (Netflix Original)
- “21”
- “A New Economy”
- “All These Sleepless Nights”
- “Donald Cried”
- “Murderous Affair” (Season 1)
- “My Ex-Ex”
- “The Sweet Life”
Aug. 16
- “Gold”
Aug. 18
- “Dinotrux” (Season 5, Netflix Original)
- “Glitter Force Doki Doki” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “I Am Sam”
- “Marvel’s The Defenders” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “What Happened to Monday” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 19
- “Hide and Seek”
Aug. 20
- “Camera Store”
Aug. 21
- “AWOL”
- “Bad Rap”
- “Beautiful Creatures”
- “Gomorrah” (Season 2)
- “Unacknowledged”
Aug. 22
- “Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast” (Netflix Original)
- “Sadie’s Last Days on Earth”
Aug. 23
- “Feel Rich”
Aug. 25
- “Disjointed: Part 1” (Netflix Original)
- “Death Note” (Netflix Original)
- “DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge” (Season 5, Netflix Original)
- “Once Upon a Time” (Season 6)
Aug. 29
- “Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack”
- “Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face” (Netflix Original)
- “The Good Place” (Season 1)
Aug. 31
- “Be Afraid”
Leaving in August 2017:
Aug. 1
- “10 Things I Hate About You”
- “Justice League Unlimited” (Seasons 1-2)
- “Justice League” (Seasons 1-2)
- “Babe”
- “Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4”
- “Babe: Pig in the City”
- “Beneath the Helmet”
- “Black Widow”
- “Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry”
- “Electric Slide”
- “Elizabethtown”
- “From the Terrace”
- “From Time to Time”
- “Goodbye World”
- “Horsemen”
- “Hunter X Hunter” (Seasons 1-5)
- “Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster”
- “Malibu’s Most Wanted”
- “Prefontaine”
- “Russell Brand: End the Drugs War”
- “Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery”
- “Teacher’s Pet”
- “The Delivery Man” (Season 1)
- “The Diabolical”
- “The Heavy Water War” (Season 1)
- “The Hunt” (Season 1)
- “The Little Engine That Could”
- “The Lizzie McGuire Movie”
- “The Verdict”
- “Young Justice” (Seasons 1-2)
- “Young@Heart”
- “Zack and Miri Make a Porno”
Aug. 4
- “Superbad”
Aug. 5
- “Pelican Dreams”
- “Personal Gold: An Underdog Story”
Aug. 6
- “Human Capital”
- “The Spoils of Babylon” (Season 1)
Aug. 9
- “The Five Venoms”
Aug. 10
- “Dope”
Aug. 11
- “Four Blood Moons”
- “Jesus People: The Movie”
- “Patch Town”
- “Two Days, One Night”
Aug. 14
- “Drones”
- “Food Matters”
Aug. 15
- “American Dad!” (Seasons 1-4)
- “To Kill a Mockingbird”
- “Changing Seas” (Seasons 3-6)
- “Close Quarter Battle” (Season 1)
- “The New Frontier” (Season 1)
- “Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries” (Season 1)
Aug. 23
- “The Summer of Sangaile”
Aug. 24
- “Gun Woman”
Aug. 25
- “October Gale”
- “Paratodos”
- “The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq”
Aug. 28
- “Revenge” (Seasons 1- 4)
Aug. 30
- “The League” (Seasons 1-7)
Aug. 31
- “Space Warriors”