See what’s leaving and coming to Netflix in August 2017

Arriving to Netflix in August 2017:

Aug. 1

  • “A Cinderella Story”
  • “Bad Santa”
  • “Cloud Atlas”
  • “Crematorium” (Season 1)
  • “Everyone’s Hero”
  • “Funny Games” (US)
  • “Innerspace”
  • “Jackie Brown”
  • “Lord of War”
  • “Maz Jobrani: Immigrant” (Netflix Original)
  • “Nola Circus”
  • “Opening Night”
  • “Practical Magic”
  • “Sleepy Hollow”
  • “Small Soldiers”
  • “Surviving Escobar ― Alias JJ” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
  • “The Addams Family”
  • “The Astronaut’s Wife”
  • “The Bomb”
  • “The Hollywood Masters” (Season 1)
  • “The Last Mimzy”
  • “The Matrix”
  • “The Matrix Reloaded”
  • “The Matrix Revolutions”
  • “The Number 23”
  • “The Royal House of Windsor” (Season 1)
  • “The Truth About Alcohol”
  • “The Wedding Party”
  • “Tie the Knot”
  • “Who Gets the Dog?”
  • “Wild Wild West”

Aug. 2

  • “Jab We Met”
  • “The Founder”

Aug. 3

  • “Sing”
  • “The Invisible Guardian”

Aug. 4

  • “Icarus” (Netflix Original)
  • “Voltron: Legendary Defender” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
  • ″Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Aug. 5

  • “Holes”

Aug. 8

  • “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” (Season 7, Episodes 1-13)

Aug. 9

  • “Black Site Delta”

Aug. 10

  • “Diary of an Exorcist ― Zero”

Aug. 11

  • “Atypical” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
  • “Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
  • “Naked” (Netflix Original)
  • “True and the Rainbow Kingdom” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
  • “White Gold” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 13

  • “Arthur and the Invisibles”
  • “Hot Property”
  • “Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo”

Aug. 14

  • “The Outcasts”
  • “Urban Hymn”

Aug. 15

  • “Barbeque”
  • “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo” (Netflix Original)
  • “21”
  • “A New Economy”
  • “All These Sleepless Nights”
  • “Donald Cried”
  • “Murderous Affair” (Season 1)
  • “My Ex-Ex”
  • “The Sweet Life”

Aug. 16

  • “Gold”

Aug. 18

  • “Dinotrux” (Season 5, Netflix Original)
  • “Glitter Force Doki Doki” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
  • “I Am Sam”
  • “Marvel’s The Defenders” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
  • “What Happened to Monday” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 19

  • “Hide and Seek”

Aug. 20

  • “Camera Store”

Aug. 21

  • “AWOL”
  • “Bad Rap”
  • “Beautiful Creatures”
  • “Gomorrah” (Season 2)
  • “Unacknowledged”

Aug. 22

  • “Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast” (Netflix Original)
  • “Sadie’s Last Days on Earth”

Aug. 23

  • “Feel Rich”

Aug. 25

  • “Disjointed: Part 1” (Netflix Original)
  • “Death Note” (Netflix Original)
  • “DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge” (Season 5, Netflix Original)
  • “Once Upon a Time” (Season 6)

Aug. 29

  • “Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack”
  • “Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face” (Netflix Original)
  • “The Good Place” (Season 1)

Aug. 31

  • “Be Afraid”

Leaving in August 2017:

Aug. 1

  • “10 Things I Hate About You”
  • “Justice League Unlimited” (Seasons 1-2)
  • “Justice League” (Seasons 1-2)
  • “Babe”
  • “Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4”
  • “Babe: Pig in the City”
  • “Beneath the Helmet”
  • “Black Widow”
  • “Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry”
  • “Electric Slide”
  • “Elizabethtown”
  • “From the Terrace”
  • “From Time to Time”
  • “Goodbye World”
  • “Horsemen”
  • “Hunter X Hunter” (Seasons 1-5)
  • “Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster”
  • “Malibu’s Most Wanted”
  • “Prefontaine”
  • “Russell Brand: End the Drugs War”
  • “Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery”
  • “Teacher’s Pet”
  • “The Delivery Man” (Season 1)
  • “The Diabolical”
  • “The Heavy Water War” (Season 1)
  • “The Hunt” (Season 1)
  • “The Little Engine That Could”
  • “The Lizzie McGuire Movie”
  • “The Verdict”
  • “Young Justice” (Seasons 1-2)
  • “Young@Heart”
  • “Zack and Miri Make a Porno”

Aug. 4

  • “Superbad”

Aug. 5

  • “Pelican Dreams”
  • “Personal Gold: An Underdog Story”

Aug. 6

  • “Human Capital”
  • “The Spoils of Babylon” (Season 1)

Aug. 9

  • “The Five Venoms”

Aug. 10

  • “Dope”

Aug. 11

  • “Four Blood Moons”
  • “Jesus People: The Movie”
  • “Patch Town”
  • “Two Days, One Night”

Aug. 14

  • “Drones”
  • “Food Matters”

Aug. 15

  • “American Dad!” (Seasons 1-4)
  • “To Kill a Mockingbird”
  • “Changing Seas” (Seasons 3-6)
  • “Close Quarter Battle” (Season 1)
  • “The New Frontier” (Season 1)
  • “Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries” (Season 1)

Aug. 23

  • “The Summer of Sangaile”

Aug. 24

  • “Gun Woman”

Aug. 25

  • “October Gale”
  • “Paratodos”
  • “The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq”

Aug. 28

  • “Revenge” (Seasons 1- 4)

Aug. 30

  • “The League” (Seasons 1-7)

Aug. 31

  • “Space Warriors”