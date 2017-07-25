× Six arrested following high speed pursuit through Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Okla. – Six people are in custody after leading police on a high speed chase through Tecumseh.

Tecumseh Police received a call about a stolen vehicle out of Ardmore.

Officers spotted the pickup truck and tried to pull it over, but it took off.

Asst. Chief JR Kidney said the car led police through residential areas, often leaving the road.

It finally crashed in a ditch on a road off of State Highway 177.

Five people were immediately taken into custody, while the sixth fled on foot. He was caught shortly after near the crash. One of the suspects was taken to the hospital on a mediflight.

Tecumseh Police, Pottawatomie Sheriff’s Office, and several tribal agencies took part in the pursuit.

There were shots fired, but the OSBI is still investigating who fired at who, and is working on recreating those scenes.

Right now, the assistant chief said it is unknown if there was an exchange of fire or if it was all officer involved.