Survivor’s Story: How an Oklahoma mother who nearly died after giving birth faced death once again

Lindsey Miller was perfectly healthy when she checked into the hospital to deliver her baby three years ago.

But, she wasn't released to go home for three months because she contracted a life-threatening strep infection in the hospital.

Lindsey Miller's condition went untreated for days until she nearly died.

"We lost her several times," remembers Lindsey's grandmother Lonnie Hohensee.

When doctors finally discharged Miller to go home her leg had been amputated and she was severely disfigured.

"I don't remember anything until waking up weeks later," Lindsey Miller said in 2014.

She spent a month in a coma.

Gangrene forced doctors to amputate her leg, portions of her fingers and several toes.

"I did not think going in to deliver my baby girl I would come out like this."

Miller pulled through and pulled herself up with a new prosthetic leg and a new direction in life.

But for Lindsey Miller death came knocking again.

"I didn't want her dying," said Miller's brother William Hohensee. "That's the main part that scared me when all this happened. I thought she was going to die."

