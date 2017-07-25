“There’s nothing else to give,” Oklahoma teacher leaving classroom after 18 years

TULSA, Okla. – For the first time in nearly 20 years, Arcadia Teel will not be heading to a classroom this school year.

Teel says she has worked in a wide range of educational settings for the past 18 years, but recently announced that she was leaving her job with Tulsa Public Schools.

“It’s not only financial. It’s just the lack of respect that this state has for its teachers and its students,” Teel told KJRH. “It’s not about Booker T anymore. It’s about the fact that financially, I can’t do any more. “I can’t work enough to make ends meet. My own family has suffered for years because I’m never at home, I’m always working. My students have started to suffer.”

Teel says she has had to work two extra jobs to make ends meet, but now has to put her family first.

In less than a month, school will be in session and Tulsa Public Schools says it is about 50 teachers short.