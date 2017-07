OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers along a busy highway may need to find an alternate route following an accident involving a semi-truck.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department warned drivers that a semi-truck had overturned in the southbound lanes of Hefner Parkway, just north of N.W. Expressway.

At this point, southbound traffic is backed up for miles.

Click here for a live look at the traffic map.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.