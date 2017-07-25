Watch: Law enforcement officers escort fallen trooper’s body to funeral home in Norman

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dozens of troopers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol paid their respects to one of their own on Tuesday morning.

On July 14, emergency crews rushed OHP Lt. Heath Meyer to the hospital after he was hit by a fellow trooper while putting out stop sticks during a chase.

“What’s especially tragic here is, just moments before this, Lt. Meyer, his troop commander and another lieutenant was sitting at our Troop A headquarters in Oklahoma City, just talking down there when they decided to get up and respond to assist a trooper that they hear is needing assistance,” said OHP Chief Ricky Adams.

For more than a week, Meyer was listed in critical condition.

However, he died from his injuries late Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, dozens of law enforcement officers gathered at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Oklahoma City to escort Meyer’s body to a funeral home in Norman.

Meyer graduated from the OHP Academy in 2005, but also served as a pastor in Cleveland County.