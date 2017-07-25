Watch: Train barely misses Oklahoma woman trapped inside car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULDROW, Okla. - Authorities in one Oklahoma town say a woman is lucky to be alive following an accident near a railroad track.

On Monday morning, emergency crews in Muldrow were called to an accident near the railroad tracks.

Quickly, police officers learned that a woman driving a red car was trapped inside the overturned vehicle that was sitting near the train tracks.

As officers and firefighters arrived on the scene, they could hear a train in the distance.

As the train crossed through the intersection, it barely missed the vehicle, which was sitting less than two feet from the crossing.

"She's blessed to be alive," Assistant Muldrow Police Chief Tim Keith told KFSM.

A few minutes after the train passed, crews were able to get the driver out of the vehicle.