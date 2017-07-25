× Woman facing child neglect charge after allegedly throwing baby into car

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro woman is behind bars after allegedly walking into traffic and tossing her baby into another person’s vehicle while high on drugs.

Investigators say Dashon Butler is charged with felony child neglect for the incident, which occurred on July 15 near Reno and MacArthur.

Police say Butler was walking in the street with her 17-month-old baby when a car swerved to miss her. When the driver turned around to check on Butler, she allegedly tossed her baby through the driver’s side window before getting in the backseat.

The driver drove to a nearby gas station where Butler allegedly got into another person’s car.

Authorities say Butler confessed that she had smoked PCP before the incident occurred.