Woman says someone smashed her car window over parking spot

OKLAHOMA CITY - Taylor Henry said someone threw a chunk of concrete through her car's passenger side window because she took the parking spot they wanted.

It happened Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness at Hefner and May.

Henry said both she and the suspect started to turn into the same spot. She had gotten there first.

She said the person flipped her off and drove off while she went into the gym.

Just minutes later, she saw the same car drive up, a woman get out and smash the concrete chunk through her window.

Henry got a description of the vehicle, a black or charcoal grey Dodge Dart with a paper tag, and filed a police report.