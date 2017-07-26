Alfred Angelo seamstress rescues wedding gowns for dozens of brides

OKLAHOMA CITY – Imagine going to get your wedding dress only to find out the doors are locked.

That’s what happened to so many brides when the bridal store, Alfred Angelo, closed.

Stephanie Huey bought her bridesmaid dresses at Alfred Angelo and thought she was in the clear from their sudden closure until her maid of honor called.

“I’m so glad we got our dresses out of there in time, and she said ‘no, actually we took the dresses back for alterations’ and I didn’t realize they had already done that,” Stephanie Huey said.

Since the defunct bridal store sends out their alterations she thought there still might be a way to get them back.

“We thought if the dresses were anywhere other than the store, maybe we could still get them back,” Huey said.

A Facebook post led her to Rose Ellis. A seamstress on a mission.

“Out of a job. No contract. No notice, and I have people’s belongings. Their gowns,” Rose Ellis said.

Rose scooped up wedding gowns from both Oklahoma City and Tulsa stores so they wouldn’t be locked up behind closed doors.

“I just felt that with my integrity, I had to do what I could do, and if I’m not getting paid for it, so what, you know? That’s par for the course,” Ellis said.

She rescued about 75 gowns. Rose says on average, alterations are $400, which adds up to $30,000 worth of work she’s doing mostly for free.

Now, she’s driving back and forth from her Tulsa business to Oklahoma City to get the brides their dress before the big day.

Stephanie wanted to help Rose in any way, so she got her a hotel in Oklahoma City to work out of through this months-long process.

“For her to not only rescue the dresses from the store, but also continue to do this work for free. She said these girls paid for altered dresses and they’re going to get altered dresses,” Huey said.

“They’re going to get a gown that’s going to fit them perfectly even though they paid Alfred Angelo for the work, not the seamstress for the work, they still have a gown they can be happy with,” Ellis said.

A seamstress saving the day for dozens of brides left in the dark.

She also started a Go Fund Me Page so Rose can help recoup the costs.

Click here for more information.