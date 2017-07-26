× Authorities searching for suspect who led officers on high-speed chase through S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a suspect who led officers on a high-speed chase through southwest Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicate Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies were serving a search warrant at a home when the suspect got into a car and drove away, leading officers on a chase.

Eventually, the suspect crashed the vehicle near S.W. 32nd and Hudson.

After the crash, officials say the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away.

The man is still on the loose.

There is no suspect description at this time.