Construction workers find note from 1933 while working to restore Oklahoma Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY – Construction workers found a note from 1933 while working to restore the Oklahoma Capitol.

The capitol building is undergoing a major face-lift.

Construction crews have already uncovered some pretty amazing hidden gems while restoring the historic building.

Recently, construction workers found another hidden gem left behind by previous men who worked at the Capitol 84 years ago.

Underneath some granite stairs that lead up to the south portico, a construction worker discovered a note scrawled on a Game and Fish Department envelope, rolled up in a bottle.

On the note, dated Sept. 21, 1933, is several names of men who worked at the Capitol.

J. B. Fisher – Fireman E.B. Carleton ” “ A.J. Bishop – Plumber Tom M. Rushing – Electrician

After seeing the note shared on social media, Twitter user @beaurue found entries in the Oklahoma City director of the names listed on the note.

Joseph B. Fisher is listed as a fireman at the State Capitol and lived at 2407 N. Walnut in 1933.

Joseph B. Fisher, fireman assigned to state Capitol, lived on N. Walnut in 1933. Screenshot from city directory. pic.twitter.com/0iAyrvTBI6 — Elle (@beaurue) July 24, 2017

Ernest B. Carleton is listed as a fireman at the State Capitol and lived at 1325 NW 1st St.

Ernest B. Carleton, also a fireman, lived with his wife Mabel on 1st Street. Screenshot from city directory. pic.twitter.com/RArYJJMXcT — Elle (@beaurue) July 24, 2017

A. Fred Bishop is listed as a plumber at the State Capitol and lived at 1422 NE Park Pl.

A. Fred Bishop worked as a plumber at the state Capitol and lived with his wife, Ollie, on NE Park Place. Screenshot from city directory. pic.twitter.com/uOramuIuQV — Elle (@beaurue) July 24, 2017

Thomas M. Rushing is listed as an electrician at the State Capitol and lived at 1221 NW 12th St.

Thomas M. Rushing, electrician at state Capitol, lived on NW 12th St. Screenshot from city directory. pic.twitter.com/VDbkQbgARD — Elle (@beaurue) July 24, 2017

Restoration crews say they plan to continue the tradition of leaving behind names of workers.

Officials took a picture of construction workers and listed everyone’s names that will be included in the Capitol Centennial time capsule.

The time capsule will be sealed on Nov. 16th.