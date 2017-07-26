× DOC eyes program to release some nonviolent offenders

OKLAHOMA CITY — To address the issue over populated prisons, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are considering a program that would release select inmates.

The department is developing a program which would allow a select group of nonviolent inmates to leave state prisons and finish their sentences in community supervised programs. Under the proposal, eligible inmates would have to be within 18 months of release and have no violent or sexual crime convictions.

Dr. Laura Pittman, director of population and programs, for Oklahoma’s Department of Corrections says there are currently more than 26,500 inmates in the state’s prison systems.

According to Dr. Pittman, preliminary findings suggest there are about 1,500 inmates who would be eligible for this program; however, she tells Newschannel 4 she does expect 30 to 50 percent of those inmates would be found ineligible once vetting is completed.

Pittman says the proposal will be ready to present to the Board of Corrections in September.