ESPN panel argues over whether or not Oklahoma is in the Midwest

OKLAHOMA – An EPSN panel recently had a very interesting argument: Is Oklahoma in the Midwest?

Journalists Mina Kimes, Woody Paige, Sarah Spain and Kevin Blackistone were on the ESPN show “Around the Horn” Tuesday when the host raised the question.

“I have no idea. Is Oklahoma in the Midwest, or is it the Southwest?” host Tony Reali asked the panel.

Kimes and Spain were positive Oklahoma was part of the Midwest, while Blackistone insisted it is part of the Southwest.

Is Oklahoma Midwest? pic.twitter.com/jY1Affki2z — Around The Horn (@AroundtheHorn) July 25, 2017

The exchange was quite entertaining, even sparking debate online in the comment section of the video.