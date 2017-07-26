Indecent exposure charge dropped against cartwheeling teacher after she pleads guilty to assault

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An Oklahoma teacher who made headlines nationwide has pleaded guilty to an assault charge.

Earlier this year, the Pawhuska Police Department took 34-year-old Lacey Sponsler into custody following an incident a choir class.

Investigators allege that the substitute teacher performed a cartwheel in class, but say she wasn’t wearing underwear.

The teacher reportedly told police she was just dancing and asked the students to delete the video caught on cellphones.

On Monday, Sponsler pleaded guilty to an assault charge and the judge dismissed the indecent exposure charge, according to court documents.

She was sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence.