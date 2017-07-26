× Man arrested after allegedly robbing Oklahoma City massage parlor employee

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man is facing robbery charges after he allegedly robbed a massage parlor in northwest Oklahoma City.

On July 25, officers were called to Coco Massage, located in the 3700 block of N. Meridian Ave., following an armed robbery.

While officers were headed to the scene, dispatchers told them that a few citizens were following the alleged suspect.

After receiving information from those citizens, officers were able to stop the suspect’s vehicle near N.W. 28th St. and May Ave.

When police arrived back at the massage parlor, they were met by a victim who was still shaken up by the robbery. The victim, who does not speak much English, called her daughter to translate for her.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told her daughter that she heard someone come into the shop and saw a man wearing a mask.

At that point, the victim claims the man, who was armed with a knife, grabbed her by her throat and started pushing her toward one of the massage rooms.

The victim told her daughter that she knew that the suspect would hurt her if he got her to the massage room, so she started fighting him and threw herself on the floor.

“[Victim] stated that [the suspect] began to drag her into the massage room when another massage parlor employee heard all the noise and came out to see what was going on,” the report states.

The employee ran outside to get help, and the alleged suspect grabbed the victim’s cell phone before he ran after her.

Authorities ultimately arrested 40-year-old Timmy Rush II on one complaint of first-degree robbery and robbery with a dangerous weapon.