Mother, 10-year-old son killed in deadly Purcell crash laid to rest

EDMOND, Okla. – Two members of an Oklahoma family were laid to rest following a crash that claimed the lives of four people earlier this month.

On July 17, emergency crews responded to a crash on I-35 near mile marker 91 in Purcell.

Erin Van Horn was driving a white 2014 GMC Yukon with six kids inside when her SUV slammed into the back of a stopped semi truck at a high rate of speed.

“It was a significant crash. It was a high impact crash, high-speed,” said Trooper Dwight Durant, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “It looks like the semi was in the right hand lane at a stop. And, SUV comes up behind it and runs into the back of it.”

Van Horn died as a result of the crash, along with her 10-year-old son, Zachary Van Horn, 11-year-old Beck Kitterman and 13-year-old Lizzie Edwards.

Family friends tell NewsChannel 4 Van Horn was returning home to Tulsa after an outing at Turner Falls.

On Tuesday, Erin Van Horn and Zachary Van Horn were laid to rest.

“How do I celebrate the incredible lives of my wife and son without succumbing to the pain of this excruciating tragedy?” said Matthew Van Horn during the memorial service.

The mother of three was described as a “loving and loyal” mother and wife, while Zachary was described as a good big brother and an excellent athlete.

“Erin was smart, fierce, loud, a little bossy and absolutely beautiful. She was simply larger than life,” Matthew Van Horn said.

“Zachary embodied nearly everything a man could ever want in a son. He was my absolute best wing man ever,” he added.

Lizzie Edwards and Beck Kitterman will be laid to rest on Wednesday.